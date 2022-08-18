CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in the Poconos on Wednesday.

Lisandra Ortiz, 44, died in the fire on Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police said Thursday.

The fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., does not appear suspicious, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, police said.

Ortiz, another adult and two children were inside the home near Effort when it went up in flames, authorities said.

One person was flown from the scene with injuries, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. Police did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

The fire prompted a large response, with firetrucks, first responders and state police lining the small, usually quiet street. The county coroner's office was also on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.