MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County woman has died more than a month after she was involved in a car crash.

Patricia Rodenbach, 80, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

The Lehighton area woman died from complications of injuries sustained in a crash on Aug. 16 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, the coroner said.

She was the driver of a vehicle that crashed with another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 443 (also known as Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East) and Fredericks Grove Road, the coroner said.

Her death was ruled an accident.

State police are investigating the crash.