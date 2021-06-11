ROSS TWP., Pa. - An 85-year-old woman has died two days after a crash in the Poconos.
Ruth Achenbach, of the Saylorsburg area, died early Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
She was the passenger in a vehicle that was hit by another vehicle Tuesday morning on Route 115 and Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township, Monroe County, the coroner's office said.
Her death was ruled an accident, but an autopsy is set for Friday to determine her cause of death.
State police and the coroner's office are investigating.