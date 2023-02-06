WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday.

Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

She died of injuries sustained in a three-car crash that afternoon at Routes 61 and 895 in Auburn, the coroner said.

Bressler, of West Brunswick Township, was one of the drivers. She was flown to the hospital after the wreck.

Her death was ruled an accident.

No one else was hurt.

State police in Schuylkill Haven are also investigating the crash.