TREMONT BOROUGH, Pa. - State Police investigators say they've made an arrest in an overdose death that happened last summer in Schuylkill County.

37-year-old Ashley Fritz of Shamokin was arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses for the death of Sean Tosh of Tremont.

Tosh was found dead in his residence in August of 2022.

A death investigation was opened, and authorities allege that Fritz bought and delivered the heroin Tosh overdosed on.

Fritz is currently in Schuylkill County Prison unable to post bail.