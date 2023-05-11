ROSS TWP., Pa. - A woman is dead after a house fire in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed his office was called to the scene on Owl Hollow Drive in Ross Township, a rural area west of Saylorsburg.

The fire was called in shortly before 4 a.m., and it was reported that someone was trapped inside, said county emergency dispatchers.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Yanac said. Her name has not yet been released.

The family told 69 News that several children were also inside when the fire broke out.

Flames tore through the home and left it heavily damaged.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation and have not yet released information.