JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A young woman died after apparently falling off of a jet ski at a camp in the Poconos.
Lorena Lauer, 19, reportedly fell off of the jet ski and went underwater Thursday evening at Camp Pocono Trails in Jackson Township, Monroe County, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.
An autopsy Monday determined her cause of death to be drowning, the coroner said. Her death was ruled an accident.
State police did not comment on what happened.