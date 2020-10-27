PALMERTON, Pa. - A woman was seriously injured after being pinned under a rolling vehicle in Carbon County.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. behind the Little Bombers daycare at Delaware Avenue and Second Street in Palmerton. Officials say the car was not in park when it rolled down the hill of the parking lot and crashed into the fence around the daycare's play area.
They say the woman was trapped between the fence and the car after being hit. Crews used air bags to lift the vehicle, and the woman was flown to the hospital.
Officials did not say if any kids were around at the time.