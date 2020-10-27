Pedestrian pinned under vehicle Palmerton Little Bombers daycare
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

PALMERTON, Pa. - A woman was seriously injured after being pinned under a rolling vehicle in Carbon County. 

It happened around 11:30 a.m. behind the Little Bombers daycare at Delaware Avenue and Second Street in Palmerton. Officials say the car was not in park when it rolled down the hill of the parking lot and crashed into the fence around the daycare's play area.

They say the woman was trapped between the fence and the car after being hit.  Crews used air bags to lift the vehicle, and the woman was flown to the hospital.

Officials did not say if any kids were around at the time.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.