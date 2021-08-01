E. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A car crashed down an embankment in Schuylkill County.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in East Brunswick Township.
Crews at the scene say a woman was injured. The extent of her injuries is unclear.
E. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A car crashed down an embankment in Schuylkill County.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in East Brunswick Township.
Crews at the scene say a woman was injured. The extent of her injuries is unclear.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.