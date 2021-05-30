JIM THORPE, Pa. - A woman is dead and her husband, a Jim Thorpe Borough Councilman, seriously hurt after an early morning fire Sunday.
Large flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home in the 400 block of Center Avenue when firefighters received the call around 5:30 a.m.
"In a small town everybody knows everybody so when something like this happens it hits home hard, said Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vince Yaich, who was one of the first people to get to the house on Center Avenue.
"When we first got here, the whole front of the house was fully engulfed flames were shooting out of all of the windows and all the sides it was well off," Yaich said.
The Chief said he saw Jim Thorpe councilman Tom Highland run out of the house to safety, just as the firefighters were pulling up to the scene.
"But unfortunately, his wife was still in there and made two quick attempts to get in but by then the fire intensity was just too bad and we pulled everyone out and went into a defensive attack," said Yaich.
About 70 firefighters from 7 different departments battled the flames, but could not save Lynn Highland. She died in the fire, along with the family dog, and Tom suffered second- and third-degree burns.
"I just hope people realize that everything that was humanly possible from the fire service was done and it's just not enough," Yaich said.
Right now, there is no indication there is anything suspicious. State police and the fire marshal are still trying to figure out how this could have happened.
"They're working on determining a cause but it's possible they might not find a cause because there's just so much debris and damage inside the house they might not be able to determine it," he said.