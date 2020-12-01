Police car lights

MT. POCONO, Pa. - A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles crashed around 1 p.m. on Route 940, between Devil's Hole Road and Crestwood Drive, in Mount Pocono, police said.

Andrea Ballesteros, 34, of Henryville, died at the scene, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

The other driver, a 54-year-old Tobyhanna man, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash, and there was some water accumulation on roads in the area, police said.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

