JIM THORPE, Pa. - The Carbon County Coroner confirms that one person has died from injuries sustained during an early morning fire in Jim Thorpe.

Large flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home in the 400 block of Center Avenue when firefighters received the call around 5:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Vince Yaich of the Jim Thorpe Fire Department tells 69 News the female victim was found dead inside of the home. 

Yaich says a second person was injured.

A man managed to escape the burning home through the basement. Yaich says the man suffered third-degree burns over 50% of his body.

When firefighters arrived on scene the house was fully involved, and was quickly ordered to a second-alarm. 

No word on the cause of the fire. 

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Tuesday. 

