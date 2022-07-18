Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

 

The woman who was accused of fatally stabbing a prominent Schuylkill County jeweler in Louisiana three years ago has pleaded guilty.

Megan Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Hall faces up to 25 years in prison.

Hall was sent to prison in 2019 after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.

Murphy was found stabbed to death in a New Orleans hotel room.

At the time, witnesses said Murphy and Hall checked into a room together around 2 a.m. Surveillance showed her leaving the room alone just hours later.

Hall turned herself in days after the killing.

COMING SOON!

A new way to comment on WFMZ.com

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.