The woman who was accused of fatally stabbing a prominent Schuylkill County jeweler in Louisiana three years ago has pleaded guilty.
Megan Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.
Hall faces up to 25 years in prison.
Hall was sent to prison in 2019 after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.
Murphy was found stabbed to death in a New Orleans hotel room.
At the time, witnesses said Murphy and Hall checked into a room together around 2 a.m. Surveillance showed her leaving the room alone just hours later.
Hall turned herself in days after the killing.