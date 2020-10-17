Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-103-105-172115- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0011.201018T0500Z-201018T1200Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 346 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$