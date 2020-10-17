NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-103-105-172115-
/O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0011.201018T0500Z-201018T1200Z/
Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks-
Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington,
Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville,
Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie
346 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset.
In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western
Montgomery and Upper Bucks.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
