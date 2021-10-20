POCONO Twp., Pa. - An hours-long overnight standoff ended in gunfire and death Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police say a husband and wife refused to get out of their 2022 red Dodge Ram after multiple requests. The Special Emergency Response Team was called in, once investigators found out the couple had a gun.
Eventually, "the male occupant exited the vehicle and handed the firearm to the woman," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Peters.
The situation escalated.
"The female then pointed the firearm and discharged the firearm in the direction of the troopers on the scene," said Peters. "They returned fire, striking her."
The Monroe County Coroner pronounced the 54-year-old woman from Mount Pocono dead at the scene.
"We were called out just after 7," said Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac Jr.
That happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, but this all started at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. That's when Pocono Township Police were checking out a suspicious vehicle in Bartonsville. It reportedly took off and went north on Route 611.
Officers deployed spike strips and took out both passenger side tires. The vehicle stopped near Shine Hill Road, where traffic was blocked off for hours.
"Every time we go to a situation, not only our safety but the safety of people we are dealing with, whether that is a criminal or a civilian, is our utmost concern," said Peters.
The man and woman's identities have not yet been released.
"A lot of pictures are being taken," said Yanac. "There's a lot of work that's going to be done."
Authorities say it is too early to say whether the man will be charged. State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney continue to investigate.
Traffic on surrounding roadways was blocked off through Wednesday afternoon. The roads have since reopened.
Peters added that standoffs like this are less likely to happen in cars, especially in this area.
No troopers were injured.