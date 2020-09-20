PAUPACK TWP., Pa. -- Authorities are investigating after a house exploded in Wayne County early Sunday morning.
At around 6:23 a.m. Lakeville Fire Department, along with their mutual aid companies were dispatched to the 40 block of Tiffany Drive.
A woman was located at the exterior of the home, conscious, and suffering from 2nd and 3rd degree burns.
She was flown to Lehigh Valley Burn Center by Life Flight.
According to police, the investigation revealed the victim bought the home which had no hot water or heat. It was learned that the victim recently had her 500 pound propane cylinder filled.
It cannot be determined at this stage of the investigation if any appliances within the home were actively using propane.
The explosion originated in the basement of the home. However, an ignition source has not been established.
Police say, it is believed that there was a fault in the fuel delivery system which caused the gas build up in the basement.
When the basement reached a certain concentration, the propane ignited causing the house to explode.
House debris was located 200 yards from the scene.
The incident is currently under investigation. Police say there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.