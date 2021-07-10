SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - It was around 9:30 a.m. on Friday when state police said they were called to the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Smithfield Township, after receiving reports of a person falling off of a bridge into the water.
According to investigators, a lineman employee who had been working at the golf resort was operating heavy machinery for a contracted job.
Authorities said the worker had to cross a bridge that connects the golf course to an island which has additional holes.
In the center of that bridge is where police said the worker and machinery fell through the center of it, straight into the Delaware River.
Investigators said people nearby jumped into action, pulling the worker out of the water. The person was then flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for treatment.
In 2008, workers at the resort told WFMZ that the bridge then that connected to the island was a seasonal one put up every spring and taken down in the fall, a three-day task to complete.
The bridge then stretched 284 four feet across the River spanning 10 feet wide.
69 News reached out to the Resort regarding Friday's accident and have not heard back.
OSHA said they have been made aware of the accident. They tell us more information could be released as soon as Monday.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.