POTTSVILLE, Pa. — America's oldest brewery seems to have quite a following among some of Pennsylvania's oldest residents.

Last October, D.G. Yuengling & Son surprised Margaret Dilullo of Spring Township, Berks County, with nearly 500 cans of her favorite beer — Traditional Lager — for her 107th birthday.

"Beer, the word, is in the Bible," Margaret told 69 News. "It don't tell you to drink it, but it's in."

On Tuesday, Yuengling invited World War II veteran Chuck Cott of Lancaster County to celebrate his 101st birthday at its 19th-century brewery in Pottsville.

Chuck sported some Yuengling swag as he enjoyed a cold glass of the flagship beer in the brewery's tasting room on Mahantongo Street. He also offered a look at some of his military medals.

According to a 2021 report by Lancaster Online, Chuck was a major in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which preceded the Air Force, and participated in 35 bombing missions over Europe during World War II.

Chuck is now a volunteer mentor for Lancaster County's veterans court program, which offers military veterans charged with a crime the chance to have their charges reduced, dismissed, and/or expunged.

On his trip to Pottsville, Chuck was accompanied by Alexander Degenhardt, a Marine Corps veteran and a member of the brewery's long-term military partner, Team Red, White, & Blue.

Team RWB is a nonprofit founded in 2010 to support veterans' physical and mental health and wellness.

Since 2016, Yuengling said it has donated more than $800,000 to charities that support active-duty servicemen, veterans and their families through its Stars and Stripes program.