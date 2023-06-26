Monday, June 26, 2023 marks a celebration for the ages. 101 years to be exact, as a World War II Veteran rings in more than a century with loved ones by his side.

At 101 years old, family and friends of Nesquehoning native Angelo Bokeko say he's still got it: the quick wit, charming personality, and more than a century's worth of stories to tell.

"Nesquehoning was a coal mining town," Bokeko remembers. "It's where my father worked as a coal miner."

He tells of his life like he's reading a book. He says at just 20 years old he headed West to California before being sent off to Europe to soldier in World War II.

His mind, he says, remembers it like it was yesterday. However, not all of it was pleasant.

"I still remember a lot of stuff that I can in my mind, you know? How we continued on, the shuffling we did. But a lot of this stuff," he says tearfully, "I try to forget."

He says he a proud father of four with several generations to follow and on his 101st birthday, family and friends at Complete Care at Lehigh Center in Macungie showed up to celebrate.

"He's just a sweet man," his friend from Complete Care, Claire Forte said. "He really is. His family is sweet and we just love him."

His Bingo friends Claire Forte and Connie Green say the turnout at his birthday party is a true tribute of his character.

"When he was doing his tour around the room, he came up to me, took my hand and he would not let go," friend from Complete Care, Connie Green, said. "He kept holding my hand. He loves women. He really does. He really appreciates us. He's a gentleman."

Filled with a BBQ lunch fit for a king and a cake to follow, Angelo says, his secret to a long, happy, healthy life has less to do with what you eat and much more to do with how you treat others.

"I try to treat everybody the way that they would want to be treated," Bokeko says. "And everybody's happy about it."