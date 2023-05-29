SUMMIT HILL, Pa. - People marked Memorial Day with ceremonies all across our area, but one event in Carbon County also honored a World War II soldier who is still very much alive.

101-year-old Cornelius McHugh is among the dwindling number of World War II veterans, and on Monday he showed his sense of humor is as sharp as ever.

"Your brother was in the Marine Corps?" asked Summit Hill Mayor Jeffery Szczecina.

"Yeah, he suckered me into it, yeah," said McHugh.

McHugh spent two and a half years serving his country in Guam, and this Memorial Day he was remembering the men who were by his side all those years ago.

"I imagine they're all gone now. That's Dale Ballard there," said McHugh.

In their honor, and the honor of every fallen soldier from the Borough of Summit Hill, a table was set for them to join in spirit.

"It is set in a place of honor. It is set for one. This table is our way of recognizing those who are missing from our midst," said former Summit Hill Mayor Paul McArdle Sr.

After remembering the sacrifice, the borough held a celebration parade for the freedoms we enjoy in return. For McHugh, it was worth the fight.

"No one in the world was honored like this. I feel so proud," said McHugh.