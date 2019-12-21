ROSS TWP., Pa. -- A 66-year-old Monroe County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting his wife in the head with a hammer.
State Police responded to the 300 block of Hawk Road in Ross Township Saturday morning for a report of an assault.
Police said when they got there, they found 66-year-old Marshall Eldridge covered in blood. Authorities said he told state troopers that he hit his wife with a hammer.
His wife was taken to the hospital for what police call "severe head injuries."
Eldridge is charged with attempted criminal homicide, assault, reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of a crime.
He is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.