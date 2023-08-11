LEHIGHTON, Pa. - What better way to enjoy the sunny weather we're having than with sunflowers?

Yenser's Tree Farm in Lehighton is having its sunflower festival this weekend.

Folks can pick an unlimited number of flowers and enjoy family-fun events, like hayrides, a two-acre sunflower maze, and a bounce pad for the kids.

Organizers say sunflowers are simply a symbol of happiness.

"People come out. They're happy. It's sunny weather. So, we just get a positive response to the festival," said Yenser's Tree Farm owner Jan Wencc.

This weekend, the event runs through Sunday.

It also runs next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.