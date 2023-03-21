STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Officials with a YMCA in the Poconos gave an update Tuesday on a major expansion project.

The Pocono Family "Y" held its annual meeting in Stroudsburg.

Officials say the main section of the building, which is nearly 70 years old, needs serious upgrades.

As part of the project, Lehigh Valley Health Network will move into one of the buildings on Main Street.

The building will house doctor offices and rehab.

The president and CEO of the "Y" says partnering with LVHN makes sense.

"We're really excited to work with them. A lot of the YMCA's across the country are starting to partner with health care providers because we work so well together. And we have some of the same mission statements and values," said Scott Peckins, President and CEO of the Pocono Family YMCA.

The YMCA has served the community in Monroe County for 109 years.

Grounbreaking for the $16.4 million expansion project is expected to happen this time next year.