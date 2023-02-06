WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The wildlife center that lost its clinic to a fire just two months ago is officially reopened. Its founder says it's thanks in large part to donations from all across the country.

"Yesterday was two months since the fire," founder Peggy Hentz said Monday. "And we're ready to reopen."

It's been two months since Red Creek Wildlife Center's clinic caught fire, claiming the lives of 41 animals.

"You go through a mourning process, and then you rebuild," Hentz said.

Hentz says the rebuilding process is that much quicker, thanks to donations pouring in from across the country.

"We have been able to replace all the lost equipment, all the lost caging medication," she said.

With the center officially reopened, animals can be dropped off, even after hours.

"So if you have an injured animal at seven o'clock at night," Hentz said, "you bring it, there are cameras in there, that will alert a staff member who's got the cell phone for that evening."

And now, the center's got even bigger plans ahead. Hentz says she's working to solidify an agreement with a donor, who's offered to commit $1 million, if the center can raise $500,000.

"That means we will be able to have a state-of-the-art building that will allow us to take care of the number of animals that keep growing and growing every single year, plus have a little bit set aside to keep that building in tip-top shape," Hentz said.

But that space where the original clinic burned down remains empty, at least for now.

"Typically we take all species of Pennsylvania wildlife except for bear," Hentz said. "But we currently do not have a quarantine area. And high pathogenic avian influenza is still a threat in the area. So we cannot currently take ducks, geese, crows, ravens and black vultures."

But no animal will be left behind, as the center's sister nonprofit, Helping Hands Wildlife Center will take those birds in for now.

"And then they can be tested," Hentz said. "And if they need to come over here, then they can. And that way, we're not endangering the current population of birds that are here."

Ever since the fire took away the center's clinic, Hentz's home has been serving as a temporary clinic. But once the new funding comes through, the center plans to tear down the temporary clinic, add a parking lot there and add the new state-of-the-art clinic in the back.

As for that empty space where the previous clinic once sat:

"That's a separate project," Hentz said.

It'll be a building for intake, triage and quarantine. Hentz says the center hopes to break ground for both buildings by this spring, with plans to officially open the new clinic in the fall.

When 69 News visited the center one month ago, Hentz said thanks to donations, the center had an overabundance of perches.

This time around, she says they're getting tons and tons of blankets and sheets.

"We're asking people, if you can hold onto it until May," she said, "because by that time we start running out, that's the heart of baby season. And we'll need them then."

For more information or to donate, visit Red Creek Wildlife Center's website.