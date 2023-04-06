EAST PENN TWP., Pa. - A young man died after a tree-cutting accident in rural Carbon County, authorities say.

The 19-year-old was injured by a fallen tree around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of McCool Lane and Stone Mountain Road, off of Route 895 in East Penn Township, said state police and the county coroner.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

State police did not yet have further details about what happened.

The coroner is not yet releasing the man's name.