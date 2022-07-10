A family is grieving after losing their loved one.
Rene Figueroa, 21, went missing after being on a boat in a Schuylkill County lake Friday. On Sunday, crews discovered his body.
Authorities said they're continuing to investigate what exactly happened, and they said that could take some time.
"It's not making sense," said one family members.
The family told 69 News Figueroa was boating with friends on Friday afternoon on Lake Hauto near the Schuylkill-Carbon county border.
Then Figueroa went missing.
"There's a lot of pieces missing to this puzzle," said a close friend of the family.
Crews searched by boat and helicopter Friday and Saturday. On Sunday morning, dive teams and police discovered his body.
Family an friends wondering how this all happened.
"We need answers," said a family member.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is handling the investigation -- telling the family it will take some time to complete. An officer with the commission did not provide any further information.
As the investigation continues, family and friends hold on to the memories of Figueroa. He was a star basketball player at Panther Valley High School.
"It's the saddest day that our Panther Family has had," said Patrick Crampsie, Figueroa's high school basketball coach.
"He was just a beautiful person," said a family member.