Water rescue in Rush Twp.
Larry Neff | for 69 News

A young man who disappeared on Lake Hauto near the Schuylkill-Carbon county border Friday afternoon was found dead Sunday morning.

The immediate family identified hm as 21-year-old Rene Figueroa, who was a star basketball player for Panther Valley High School.

Rescuers first responded to the lake Friday afternoon in Rush Township for a report of a person on a boat who went missing, according to emergency dispatchers.

Crews searched by air and by helicopter Friday and Saturday, until recovering the body Sunday morning.

The family says they want to know what caused their loved one to go missing in the first place, but do not have those answers yet.

69 News reached out to authorities for more information, but have yet to hear back.

