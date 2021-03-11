MT. POCONO, Pa. - A young woman was killed and a teenager was seriously injured when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Monroe County Wednesday evening.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Center Avenue in Mount Pocono, according to a news release from police.
The car was going west at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the car spun, went off the other side of the road and hit a tree with its passenger side, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.
The car ended up "wrapped around a tree," and an 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were trapped in the vehicle, police said.
Both were freed, and the woman, of Clifton, New Jersey, was flown to the hospital where she died. Her name was not released, police said.
The teen, of Pocono Summit, was also flown to the hospital. Authorities did not comment on his condition.
Police did not specify who was driving.
The crash investigation is ongoing.