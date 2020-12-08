POTTSVILLE, Pa. - For America's oldest brewery, the bald eagle serves as more than the country's national symbol. It represents a significant part of the family-owned company's history.
"We trace our traditions back over 190 years to when we were first founded as the Eagle Brewery," said Debbie Yuengling, employee engagement and culture manager for D.G. Yuengling & Son. "The eagle has become a symbol of our inspiration and quality, and we are committed to preserving this special bird for future generations."
To help fulfil that goal, the Yuengling brewery announced Tuesday that it will continue for a second year its partnership with the American Eagle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the bald eagle's care and protection.
"This second-year partnership with Yuengling allows us to live out our mission in a sustainable way," said Jessica Hall, the foundation's executive director. "The Bald Eagle has played a prominent role in Yuengling's 190-year history and it feels like a natural fit to continue this partnership."
The partnership includes Yuengling continuing its sponsorship of the AEF's Northeast Florida Bald Eagle Nest Cam, which offers a closeup look at the bird's nesting process and features a platform for viewers to ask questions and learn from experts.
Yuengling will also donate $25,000 to the foundation's educational programs and partner with its breeding and rehabilitation programs to host a second-annual eaglet release in 2021.
"We are proud to build upon our partnership with the American Eagle Foundation for a second year to grow their successful programs and make a sustained impact," Debbie Yuengling said. "We look forward to helping them expand educational opportunities and support their efforts in building an Eagle hospital."
Yuengling is also offering its customers the opportunity to help. Through Christmas Eve, the brewery will be encouraging donations to AEF when purchases are made online and in its gift shop in Pottsville.
The bald eagle was adopted as the national bird in 1782, when its image was added to the Great Seal of the United States. Less than a half-century later, in 1829, Yuengling, originally named the Eagle Brewery, debuted the eagle on its label, and it has remained a prominent part of the company's branding ever since.