POTTSVILLE, Pa. | America's oldest brewing company is on a new journey out west.

"It's just an incredible opportunity for us," said Wendy Yuengling, the company's chief administrative officer.

Yuengling is collaborating with Molson-Coors to brew and distribute its flagship Lager and other brands in the Lone Star State, after years of customer demand.

Yuengling truck

"Not just in Texas, where we're going, but from consumers in 25 states that where we don't currently sell our products," said Wendy Yuengling.

Officials say they're hoping to see Yuengling's products brewed in Fort Worth by the fall, being the brewery's gateway to the west.

But Molson-Coors will first need to know how to brew it, so the four Yuengling sisters nailed a wooden box containing the family recipe book and loaded it onto an armored truck before its 3-day trek to Fort Worth.

Yuengling Sisters

"We resurfaced an old recipe book," said Jennifer Yuengling, "so we're taking the uniqueness of that, just reinforcing the genuineness and the brands that we're making here with our barley, our malt, our yeast strains, all the ingredients we use to make our Yuengling brands today will be made the same way in Texas."

With an armored truck and police escort, it's a tradition that needs protecting.

"We're just trying to bring some excitement and the rich tradition of our recipes and our brands and take them west," said Jennifer Yuengling.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.