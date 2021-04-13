POTTSVILLE, Pa. — America's oldest brewery has come up with another way to support the nation's military veterans as part of its Stars & Stripes program.
D.G. Yuengling & Son unveiled Tuesday a new look for the 12- and 24-ounce cans that hold the Pottsville-based brewery's flagship beer, Yuengling Lager.
The limited-edition cans feature a desert camouflage print and the logo of Team Red, White & Blue, a nonprofit organization that aims to connect veterans to their community through physical and social activity.
The camo cans also include a Snapchat code that will allow users to donate to Team RWB.
"We are extremely honored to receive the generous support of Yuengling via their Stars & Stripes program and new camo cans," said Mike Erwin, Team RWB's executive director. "These donations will enable us to significantly expand our programs and impact the health and wellness of our nation's veterans."
Team RWB is also benefiting from a partnership Yuengling announced earlier this year with country music singer/songwriter Lee Brice. The collaboration promotes donations to the nonprofit through performances on behalf of the Yuengling brand, fan meet-and-greets, and chances to win tickets and other music giveaways.
"It's been a challenging year for many military men and women and so I'm thrilled to join Yuengling in rolling out a limited-edition pack that will benefit Team RWB," Brice said in a statement provided by Yuengling. "Supporting our troops and saluting them with an ice-cold LAGER seems like a natural fit. Thanks for all you do to protect us!"
The limited-edition camo can is the latest initiative Yuengling has launched in support of the U.S. military, its veterans and their families. Other efforts have included partnerships with Operation Gratitude, the VFW and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) as part of the brewery's Lagers for Heroes program.
"As America's Oldest Brewery, we are forever in awe of the brave and dedicated men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country's freedom, honor, and independence," said Jennifer Yuengling, the brewery's vice president of operations and sixth-generation brewer. "Our limited-edition Lager cans are a part of our continued commitment to helping Team RWB build onto their invaluable resources and support services for America's veterans."
The new cans will be available this summer across Yuengling's 22-state footprint, which stretches from New York south to Florida and west to Louisiana and Arkansas.