POTTSVILLE, Pa. — More than half of America's 50 states can now get a taste of Pennsylvania's largest craft brewery.

The Yuengling Company announced Thursday a continuation of its westward expansion by debuting several of its iconic brands, including its flagship Lager, in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The expansion means the Pottsville-based brewery's footprint now covers 26 states.

"As a 6th generation family-owned business, we have been making great quality beer for over 194 years and today we couldn't be happier to welcome beer drinkers in these new states into our Yuengling community," Wendy Yuengling, the brewery's chief administrative officer, said in a statement. "We thrive on delighting our many fans who trust us to brew the best beer possible, and we look forward to continuing to do so."

Of course, it's not lost on Yuengling that Missouri is home to the headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, which was founded in St. Louis only 23 years after a young David Gottlieb Yuengling started his brewery in Pottsville. Anheuser-Busch is now owned by AB InBev, which is based in Belgium; Yuengling remains family-owned.

"The opportunity to engage and serve a new set of fans from some of the most iconic beer-drinking states is an opportunity we take very seriously," said Pat Pikunas, general manager of The Yuengling Company. "We are confident about meeting high expectations and delivering the very best, great tasting Yuengling beers that have built our quality reputation over 194 years."

The Yuengling Company was formed in 2020, when D.G. Yuengling & Son launched its westward expansion by forming a 50-50 partnership with Molson Coors.

The joint venture allows Yuengling to meet the western demand for its beer by expanding its production beyond the two breweries in Schuylkill County and the one in Tampa, Florida.

The first state to benefit from the westward expansion was Texas, which got its first taste of Yuengling brews in the fall of 2021.

The Yuengling Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, where the beer for the western states is brewed.