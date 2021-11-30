POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Yuengling employees celebrated Giving Tuesday by putting their normal jobs on hold to help others.
The brewery's employees, led by 6th-generation sisters Debbie, Wendy and Sheryl Yuengling, filled hundreds of care packages with toiletries for Operation Gratitude.
The nonprofit supports military members, veterans, and first responders across the country.
The packages will be shipped to U.S. troops who are deployed overseas during the holiday season. They'll find them filled with things like dental floss, deodorant, lip balm, and hand lotion as well as some Yuengling swag.