FARMLAND, Ind. — If your travels happen to take you across the skies of east-central Indiana in the coming weeks, you may want to have your cell phone ready.
D.G. Yuengling & Son unveiled Tuesday what it claims to be the world's largest QR code in the field of a family farm near the town of Farmland.
The 30-acre design, which grew out of crops that were carefully planted in May, measures roughly a quarter mile long on each side, or about the length of 20 football fields.
The code is actually a much larger version of the one that appears on the Pottsville-based brewery's limited-edition camouflage Lager cans, which made their return to stores earlier this year in support of Yuengling's Stars and Stripes program.
Scanning the code allows people to donate to Team Red, White & Blue, Yuengling's veterans charitable partner; watch Stars and Stripes brand ambassador Lee Brice's "More Beer" music video; and enter to win tickets to see Brice on tour this summer.
"This is a QR code like no other," Sheryl Yuengling, sixth-generation family member, said in a news release. "As we enter the back half of the summer, we wanted to offer up a unique and fun reminder to support Team RWB and have some fun with Lee Brice. Today's unveiling further highlights the brewery's year-round campaign dedicated to supporting our nation's heroes."
Since 2016, Yuengling said it has donated more than $800,000 to charities that support active-duty servicemen, veterans and their families through its Stars and Stripes program.