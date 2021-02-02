Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango Beer
D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - "Bold," "edgy" and "invigorating" are some of the words D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. is using to describe the newest addition to its lineup of beers.

The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday the official release of Yuengling Raging Eagle, a pilsner beer made with natural mango flavor.

At 6.0% ABV, Raging Eagle is brewed with classic hops for a crisp taste of mango freshness, according to the family-owned brewery.

Sisters Sheryl Yuengling, left, and Wendy Yuengling, with cans of the new Yuengling Raging Eagle

"We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers," said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer. "Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures."

To go with what Yuengling describes as a "bold new brand" is a bold new look for the 24-ounce can in which it's currently available in the brewery's 22-state footprint. The design features orange, red and yellow colors with an oversized image of a bald eagle, which has been a prominent part of the brewery's brand imagery since 1829. 

Yuengling said it will release the new beer in other package configurations later this year.

