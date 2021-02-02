POTTSVILLE, Pa. - "Bold," "edgy" and "invigorating" are some of the words D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. is using to describe the newest addition to its lineup of beers.
The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday the official release of Yuengling Raging Eagle, a pilsner beer made with natural mango flavor.
At 6.0% ABV, Raging Eagle is brewed with classic hops for a crisp taste of mango freshness, according to the family-owned brewery.
"We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers," said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer. "Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures."
To go with what Yuengling describes as a "bold new brand" is a bold new look for the 24-ounce can in which it's currently available in the brewery's 22-state footprint. The design features orange, red and yellow colors with an oversized image of a bald eagle, which has been a prominent part of the brewery's brand imagery since 1829.
Yuengling said it will release the new beer in other package configurations later this year.