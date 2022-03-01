Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Revolution Desserts LLC for an undisclosed price.
The ice cream maker said in a statement that Revolution owns or licenses the Gelato Fiasco, Sweet Scoops, Art Cream and SoCo Creamery brands.
Yuengling's Ice Cream, which is separate from the D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. Brewery, said Gelato Fiasco has two stores and its product is sold in more than 600 retail locations. Sweet Scoops produces all-natural frozen yogurt that is sold in stores, according to the statement, and Art Cream is an organic, artisan ice cream sold by natural and organic retailers.
SoCo Creamery is a brand of premium all-natural ice cream, gelato and sorbet distributed from Maryland to Maine, according to the statement.
"We are very excited to add such incredible and diverse products to the Yuengling's portfolio of brands," said Rob Bohorad, chief executive officer of Yuengling Ice Cream Corp.
Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded in 1920 by Frank D. Yuengling to support the Pottsville brewery during Prohibition. The ice cream company was spun off in 1935, two years after Prohibition ended. It ceased production in 1985, and was revived in 2014 by Frank's grandson, David, and Bohorad.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
