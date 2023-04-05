POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's no secret that Philadelphia sports fans love to turn back the clock when it comes to the look of their favorite teams.

That was evident by the social media response to last week's announcement that the Eagles would be sporting the classic kelly green for some of their home games this coming season.

And now once again, Phillies fans can relive their team's days of classic maroon and white, thanks to D.G. Yuengling & Son. The Pottsville-based brewery has brought back the limited-edition retro Phillies cans for 12- and 16-ounce servings of its flagship Lager.

Each can features the Phillies' previous "P" logo and the words "Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies." Their return to store shelves comes just in time for the National League champions' home opener, which was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon. It has been pushed back to Friday at 3:05 p.m. because of Thursday's "uncertain forecast."

Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children's Health vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fnMOGtZJIM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2023

Yuengling also has a special treat for fans of the Reading Fightin Phils this season. The first 1,500 adults 21 and older who pass through the gates at FirstEnergy Stadium for the game on Aug. 15 will be given a Yuengling R-Phils t-shirt.