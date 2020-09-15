Yuengling brewery in Pottsville.

The historic D.G. Yuengling & Son brewery on Mahantongo Street in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Hey West Coast beer lovers, it's pronounced YING-ling.

D.G. Yuengling and Son, America's oldest operating brewer, is sending some cold ones your way for the first time since it began making beer in 1829.

The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday a joint venture with Molson Coors to break out beyond its traditional 22-state distribution area in the East.

Yuengling family and Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley

L to R: Sheryl Yuengling, Jennifer Yuengling, Dick Yuengling, Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley, Debbie Yuengling, and Wendy Yuengling

Raising beers to toast the new partnership with the Pennsylvania brewer, Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said, "We're going to make a whole lot of Yuengling fans out West really happy."

The family-owned brewery known for its cheap German-style lager will remain independent. A six-member board of directors — three from Yuengling and three from Molson Coors Beverage Co. — will oversee Yuengling's expansion starting in the second half of 2021.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for us to grow our distribution footprint for the long-term, while continuing to support our existing markets and the communities in which we operate," said Wendy Yuengling, the company's chief administrative officer and sixth generation family member.

 

Yuengling has two breweries in Pennsylvania and one in Florida. Molson Coors, the nation's second-largest brewer, has seven primary breweries and six craft breweries.

The partnership gives Molson Coors a popular brand at a time when beer sales have gone flat. Beer sales fell 2% in the U.S. last year, with canned cocktails and hard seltzers gaining popularity, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group.

The companies said they will announce in a few months which western states will get Yuengling first.

"Fans can expect the same Yuengling recipes and great taste they have come to love for more than 190 years," said Jennifer Yuengling, her company's vice president of operations and a sixth generation brewer.

She added that the companies have talked of partnering for some time, and the time is right.

