POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Proponents of the draft beer industry are highlighting its value in protecting the environment through the use of reusable steel kegs over single-use cans and bottles.

The Steel Keg Association created the Keg Champion Award to recognize restaurants, bars, and breweries for embracing the benefits of steel kegs, and one of the inaugural winners is Pottsville-based D.G. Yuengling & Son.

"We were blown away by the response to this Keg Champion program. Over 2,000 breweries, bars and restaurants were nominated," Dan Vorlage, executive director of the Steel Keg Association and the vice president of global marketing for MicroStar Logistics, said in a news release.

"While this is really about celebrating all of the keg champions out there, we're proud to raise a pint to our inaugural winners, each a standard bearer in their category," he continued. "They were distinguished by their commitment to sustainability and to delivering differentiated consumer experiences."

Yuengling said the recognition underscores its commitment to the communities in which it operates by taking measures such as reducing its carbon footprint, recycling and reusing materials, and conserving water and energy throughout the brewing process.

Specifically, kegs have a lifespan of more than 30 years, according to the nonprofit association, which noted that kegs remove more than six billion single-use containers from the waste stream each year, with more than half making their way to landfills or into the natural environment.

Yuengling won its award in the large brewery (500,000+ bbls of production/year) category.

The other winners are:

The association said it will donate $7,000 to benefit seven charitable organizations chosen by the 2023 winners.