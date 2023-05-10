PHILADELPHIA — D.G. Yuengling & Son has tapped into some serious star power for its continued support of military veterans and those who continue to serve our country.

The Pottsville-based brewery has brought back its limited-edition Team RWB desert-camouflaged cans in support of its ongoing partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue.

The initiative is part of Yuengling's Stars & Stripes program, which supports U.S. military heroes and veterans in various ways throughout the year.

"As the Oldest Brewery in America, we are dedicated to supporting the U.S. military and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country's freedom," Wendy Yuengling, the brewery's chief administrative officer, said in a news release. "We are grateful to partner with Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation's heroes."

To celebrate the camo can's release, Wendy Yuengling joined Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola at his inaugural "Bowling for the Troops" charity event at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on Monday. They presented a check for $55,000 to Team Red, White & Blue.

"As the nation's leading health and wellness community for veterans, this support will enable us to deliver consistent events and programming for years to come," said Mike Erwin, the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization's executive director.

Nola isn't the only celebrity Yuengling has recruited in its mission to support the nation's heroes. Each camo can features a QR code co-branded with country music star Lee Brice. When scanned, it will immerse fans in a digital Stars & Stripes experience, inviting them to learn more about Team RWB and donate to the organization. They can also enter a contest to win a Lee Brice party pack and listen to his newest album, "Hey World."

"I am thrilled to be part of Yuengling's efforts to support Team Red, White & Blue with these limited-edition cans," Brice said. "I can't think of anything better than saluting our troops with a nice, cold Yuengling beer this summer."

The special 12-ounce cans will be available through the summer in 12- and 24-pack cases. Single-serve 24-ounce cans will also be sold.