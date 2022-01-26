Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. announced Wednesday it has agreed to buy a manufacturing facility where it will produce its own desserts and other brands.
The ice cream company, which is separate from the Pottsville-based D.G. Yuengling and Son Brewery, did not disclose the location or cost of the facility. Additional details will be released in a few weeks, according to Yuengling's Ice Cream.
"While specific details are not yet being made available, we are very excited about the acquisition as it will not only allow the company to produce Yuengling's ice cream but also ice cream for other brands," Chief Executive Officer Rob Bohorad said in a statement.
He also said that other company initiatives would be announced soon.
"In addition, with ice cream production availability limited across the country, this facility will help ensure a reliable supply of products," he said.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March. 69 News has called Bohorad for additional information about current operations.
Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded by Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 and was spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, according to the ice cream maker's statement. Production ended in 1985 but was restored in 2014 by David Yuengling, great-grandson of the founder, and Bohorad.