Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. says it has a licensing agreement that will lead to the development of CBD and other hemp-based products.



The ice cream business is not affiliated with the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery in Pottsville. The businesses were split in 1935. Yuengling's Ice Cream has not been in continuous operation.



Yuengling's Ice Cream, which lists an address in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, on its website, said in a statement it plans to produce ice cream again next year. It says it has a licensing agreement with GPOPlus Inc. to develop a line of CBD and other hemp-derived products based on Yuengling Ice Cream flavors.



CBD stands for cannabidoil, a product from the cannabis plant that does not get people high. CBD advocates promote it as a treatment for many conditions, but according to webmed.com, in most cases "there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses." A review of CBD posted by Harvard Health Publishing said it can help with certain seizure disorders but it is not a "cure-all."



CBD products do not always accurately say how much cannabidoil they contain, according to the Harvard site.



Chuck Green, who is identified as the next chief executive officer of Yuengling Ice Cream, said the licensing agreement is a way "to leverage the Yuengling's brand."



For now, details are few. Yuengling's Ice Cream's statement today said products, flavors, and when and where the product will be sold will be disclosed later.



The ice cream company is traded publicly but is very small.



Shares of Yuengling's Ice Cream trade under the ticker symbol YCRM. At noon Tuesday, they were trading at 2.3 cents each, giving the company a total value of $305,800, according to Yahoo Finance. GPOPlus is traded under the symbol GPOX, and was at 20 cents.



The press release announcing the CBD agreement includes notes that any claims made are "forward looking statements" that are not a guarantee of future results.