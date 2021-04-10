READING, Pa - Reading Truck Body is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Saturday, 4/10/21.
The on-site job fair will take place from Noon-3:00pm at Reading Truck Group located at 201 Hancock Blvd. in Reading.
Reading Truck Group says they plan to hire for over 50 plus positions and will utilize their large parking lot to screen candidates.
They are looking for welders, material handlers, machine operators, assemblers and powder coat sprayers.
The job fair will be located in the main parking lot across from the RTB Plant
Reading Truck Group asks that you remain in your vehicle throughout the duration of the job fair and come prepared with your questions for the HR team.