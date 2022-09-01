POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.

Rome was shot and killed Sunday night in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley. The 17-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand and was released.

Investigators say they're looking for Jahme Barnes, 17, of Philadelphia, in connection with the shooting. She is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

Barnes has black hair, is 4-foot-7 and weighs 115 pounds. If she is spotted, call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.