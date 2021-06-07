MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A teenager was killed and another person was hurt in a fiery crash in Bucks County late Sunday night.
A car and a pickup truck were involved in the wreck just after 10 p.m. on Route 663, also known as John Fries Highway, in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The car crossed over a concrete center island and hit the oncoming truck, which ended up overturned on its roof, state police said. The car then caught fire.
Bystanders pulled the driver, a 17-year-old Quakertown girl, from the car, but she died at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.
The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Three people in the truck reported minor or no injuries, officials said.
State police shut down Route 663 to investigate for about four hours.
State police, the Bucks County district attorney's office and the county coroner's office are involved in the investigation.