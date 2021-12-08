WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Law enforcement and the Bucks County coroner were called to an incident in the 2000 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, Wednesday.
And while first responders are being tight-lipped about what that incident was, the next-door neighbor tells us she thinks it was a deadly gas leak.
"I was in my house all day until the cop pulled up here, whistles, then the fire truck and ambulance, and I said what the heck is going on," said neighbor Frances Allem.
Allem says it was a mother, father, and son that lived inside the home. They were kind, outgoing people who she said were great to have as neighbors.
Allem said she was in her house when she noticed crews were starting to swarm her neighbor's property. A quiet day quickly turned to chaos, and Allem knew something was not right.
"Later on when they came and opened all the windows and doors up, I was standing out here with my neighbor, her and I were talking out here and we started smelling the gas," Allem said. "Pulled them out of the house, started working on them, and I thought oh My God. No. We just got to know them six or seven months."
The neighbor said the woman inside the home did not make it, and that the father and son were transported to the hospital. Law enforcement has not gotten back to us yet with confirmation, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.
I spoke with a representative from UGI, who tells me after testings in the area they did not find signs of it being a gas leak. He said UGI often gets calls regarding odor, and the issue ends up being carbon monoxide. We reached out to law enforcement to confirm which it was, and are waiting to hear back.