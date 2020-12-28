SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. – A deadly crash closed part of Route 309 in Bucks County for hours overnight.

An SUV and tractor-trailer were involved in the wreck around 10 p.m. Monday in Springfield Township, between Quakertown and Coopersburg, authorities said.

The crash happened near the 309 Truck Stop, and Route 309 was closed between Cherry and Hilltop roads until early Tuesday morning.

One person was killed, state police said.

Several fire and police crews responded to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Dublin barracks are in charge of the investigation.

