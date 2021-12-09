Fire in Pennsburg
Chase Morrison | 69 News

PENNSBURG, Pa. - A person is dead after a fire in Pennsburg, Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.

It broke out on the 900 block of Main Street.

It's been confirmed that the Montgomery County Coroner has been called to the scene. Firefighters and police are on scene, along with the State Police Fire Marshal.

Right now, there's no word on how this fire started or who the deceased is at this time. 

We will keep you posted as we learn more details.

WFMZ's Hanna O' Reilly will have a live report from the scene on 69 News at 6.

