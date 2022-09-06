CHALFONT, Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train hit a car in Bucks County Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township in Chalfont, according to county dispatchers.
The individual transported to the hospital had been trapped in the car for about 10 minutes, an official at the scene said. There's no word yet on the extent of that person's injuries.
There was no one else in the car, and no one on train was injured, the official said.