NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital after being trapped in the vehicle for about 10 minutes, an official at the scene said. There's no word yet on the extent of that person's injuries.

There was no one else in the car, and no one on the train was injured, the official said.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash.